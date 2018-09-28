Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Soundwill : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement Discloseable Transaction Disposal of Target Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUNDWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED 金 朝 陽 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 878)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Disposal of Target Company. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated. The Company would like to supplement the material change to the term of the Disposal.

CHANGE TO COMPLETION DATE

Pursuant to the Agreement, Completion shall take place on or before 28 September 2018 (or such other date as the Purchaser and the Seller may agree in writing).

At the request of the Purchaser, the Seller and the Purchaser have agreed to change Completion Date to on or before 28 November 2018 ("Extended Completion Date") and have entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") on 28 September 2018.

Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement,

  • (i) The Purchaser has agreed to pay to the Seller a sum of HK$9,352,700 ("Extension Payment", equal to 2% of the Consideration) as consideration for the Seller granting additional time to complete the Disposal.

  • (ii) If the Purchaser fails to pay the Extension Payment by 5 October 2018, the Seller shall have the right to terminate the Agreement and to forfeit the First Installment (in the sum of HK$46,000,000) already paid to the Seller.

(iii)The Extension Payment shall be waived and applied towards partial settlement of the balance of the Consideration if and when the Purchaser completes the Disposal with the Seller by the Extended Completion Date.

Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) shall remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.

By Order of the Board SOUNDWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Foo Kam Chu Grace

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises (i) Executive Directors: Foo Kam Chu Grace and Chan Wai Ling; and (ii) Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chan Kai Nang, Pao Ping Wing and Ng Chi Keung.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Soundwill Holdings Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aCOCP NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action – COCP (formerly known as BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - BZNE)
BU
10:08aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : organises conference on Foreign Exchange
AQ
10:08aCONFIDENCE CEMENT : signs contract with Chinese machine supplier for new project
AQ
10:08aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : holds conference on foreign exchange
AQ
10:08aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Dybala breaks drought to help Juventus beat Bologna 2-0
AQ
10:08aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of CafePress to Snapfish, LLC for $ 1.48 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
GL
10:07aRANDGOLD RESOURCES : refutes SOKIMO's Kibali claim
PU
10:07aNAPATECH A/S : Team structures for mixing support and development tasks
PU
10:07aGWS PRODUCTION : proposes directed new share issue of SEK 15 million to Greg Dingizian
PU
10:07aF5 FRIDAY : Pushing F5 Telemetry to Your Pipeline
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.