Source Photonics : Announces a Comprehensive Portfolio of 50Gb/s Optical Transceivers for 5G Mid-Haul Applications

Source Photonics, a market leader of optical transceivers for wireless applications, announces a comprehensive portfolio of 50Gb/s products serving 5G mid-haul applications. Source Photonics’ product portfolio leverages 30 years of high-speed optical transceiver development and high-volume shipments into wireless, datacenter and routing applications, resulting in a broad portfolio of optical transceivers supporting data rates ranging from 125Mb/s to 400Gb/s and transmitting between 300m and 40 km.

Source Photonics has leveraged early investments in signal integrity, firmware development, and uncooled high speed DML packaging to release the industry’s most broad 50G product portfolio.

50Gb/s, selected as the mid-haul data rate, provides mid-haul bandwidth requirements not supported by 25Gb/s while also offering meaningful economic advantages over traditional 100Gb/s transceivers. Furthermore, 50Gb/s data rate products support bi-directional applications, where fiber availability is scarce. Bi-directional capability is not yet available on multi-channel 100Gb/s products.

“We are pleased to announce a comprehensive portfolio of 50Gb/s products, which includes 50G QSFP28 LR & ER and 50G BiDi QSFP28 LR & ER to support 5G mid-haul applications,” said Supriyo Dey, Sr. Director of PLM. “This shows our commitment to support our customers with the growing demand for 50Gb/s products to enable the 5G ramp,” continued Dr. Dey.

Source Photonics’ portfolio of 5G mid-haul transceivers includes:

50G QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

50G QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on duplex single mode fiber

50G BiDi QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on simplex single mode fiber

50G BiDi QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on simplex single mode fiber

Source Photonics will have a live demonstration of the 50G BiDi QSFP28 ER over 40 km fiber at ECOC booth no. 57, at the RDS Exhibition Center in Dublin, Ireland, from September 23-25. To place your orders for our various 50Gb/s products, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics has key R&D and manufacturing facilities in California, Taiwan, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Jintan, China. For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

