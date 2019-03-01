Source Photonics : Announces a Comprehensive Portfolio of Optical Transceivers to Enable 5G Ramp

Source Photonics, which previously led market introduction of optical transceiver products for 3G and LTE networks, now announces a comprehensive portfolio of 5G products serving front-haul, mid-haul and edge applications. The Source Photonics product portfolio leverages several years of high-speed optical transceiver development and high-volume shipments into wireless, data center and routing applications, resulting in a broad portfolio of 25G, 50G and 100G products transmitting between 300m and 40 km.

Bandwidth hungry applications such as AI, VR and AR, have increased front-haul requirements from 10Gb/s to 25Gb/s. The emergence of base station pooling and eCPRI is driving mid-haul and back-haul bandwidth requirements beyond 50Gb/s while centralization and fiber constraints have increased the reliance on longer reach and WDM capabilities. Source Photonics’ advanced R&D and manufacturing investments in 25G+ transceivers position the company to continue delivering best-in-class quality products at scale.

“Our broad portfolio of 25G/50G/100G optical transceivers supported by in-house high-volume manufacturing capability enable us to support the customers during their transition from 4G to 5G deployment,” said Supriyo Dey, Senior Director of PLM at Source Photonics. “We are pleased to announce that we have started volume shipment to a number of customers.”

Source Photonics’ portfolio of 5G transceivers include:

25G SFP28 LR Lite supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 2 km on duplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 LR supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 20Km supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 20 km on duplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 BiDi supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 15 km on simplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 LAN-WDM 6 channels from 1287nm to 1309nm; supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 20 km on duplex single mode fiber

50G QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

50G QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on duplex single mode fiber

100G QSFP28 LR supporting 100GE link up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

A live demonstration of 50G QSFP28 ER over 40 km fiber and 25G SFP28 LAN-WDM over 20 km fiber can be seen at the Source Photonics booth #4021 from March 5-7, at OFC in San Diego, CA. To place your orders, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com or call Sales at 818-773-9044 ext. 5.

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide.

