Source Photonics : Announces a Comprehensive Portfolio of Optical Transceivers to Enable 5G Ramp

Source Photonics, which previously led market introduction of optical
transceiver products for 3G and LTE networks, now announces a
comprehensive portfolio of 5G products serving front-haul, mid-haul and
edge applications. The Source Photonics product portfolio leverages
several years of high-speed optical transceiver development and
high-volume shipments into wireless, data center and routing
applications, resulting in a broad portfolio of 25G, 50G and 100G
products transmitting between 300m and 40 km.
Bandwidth hungry applications such as AI, VR and AR, have increased
front-haul requirements from 10Gb/s to 25Gb/s. The emergence of base
station pooling and eCPRI is driving mid-haul and back-haul bandwidth
requirements beyond 50Gb/s while centralization and fiber constraints
have increased the reliance on longer reach and WDM capabilities. Source
Photonics’ advanced R&D and manufacturing investments in 25G+
transceivers position the company to continue delivering best-in-class
quality products at scale.
“Our broad portfolio of 25G/50G/100G optical transceivers supported by
in-house high-volume manufacturing capability enable us to support the
customers during their transition from 4G to 5G deployment,” said
Supriyo Dey, Senior Director of PLM at Source Photonics. “We are pleased
to announce that we have started volume shipment to a number of
customers.”
Source Photonics’ portfolio of 5G transceivers include:
-
25G SFP28 LR Lite supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up
to 2 km on duplex single mode fiber
-
25G SFP28 LR supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 10
km on duplex single mode fiber
-
25G SFP28 20Km supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to
20 km on duplex single mode fiber
-
25G SFP28 BiDi supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to
15 km on simplex single mode fiber
-
25G SFP28 LAN-WDM 6 channels from 1287nm to 1309nm; supporting
25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 20 km on duplex single mode fiber
-
50G QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on duplex single
mode fiber
-
50G QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on duplex single
mode fiber
-
100G QSFP28 LR supporting 100GE link up to 10 km on duplex
single mode fiber
A live demonstration of 50G QSFP28 ER over 40 km fiber and 25G SFP28
LAN-WDM over 20 km fiber can be seen at the Source Photonics booth #4021
from March 5-7, at OFC in San Diego, CA. To place your orders, please
visit www.sourcephotonics.com
or call Sales at 818-773-9044 ext. 5.
About Source Photonics:
Source Photonics is a leading provider of
innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables
communications and connectivity in data centers, metro, and access
networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with
enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud
infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and
fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in
West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales
offices worldwide.
