Source Photonics : Brings Latest 50G and 400G PAM4-based Optical Transceivers to Light at ECOC 2018

Participates in live Ethernet Alliance multi-vendor interoperability demo

Source Photonics will be participating in the Ethernet Alliance interoperability demonstration showcasing live traffic-utilizing 50G and 400G PAM4-based optical transceivers in OEM equipment at ECOC 2018, September 24-26 in Rome, Italy.

The live demonstration at the Ethernet Alliance Booth #618 will consist of multiple 400G and 50G links among participating network and test equipment manufacturers.

Source Photonics will contribute its 400GBASE-LR8 transceivers in QSFP-DD and CFP8 form factor as well as its 50GBASE-LR QSFP28 modules. Live traffic will be passed among the equipment of Ethernet Alliance member companies including Exfo, Huawei, Ixia, Spirent and Viavi.

Ed Ulrichs, Director PLM, commented: “Source Photonics offers advance solutions to support the migration to the next higher networking speed. The demonstration of our latest 50G and 400G optical transceivers attests the readiness of this technology for wide-scale deployment by connecting them to the networking equipment of various OEMs and proving interoperability.”

Source Photonics is now accepting sample orders for the high speed 400G QSFP-DD. The company is scheduled to go into production in January 2019. This small form factor module enables the migration to the next higher data rate in a wide field of applications such as datacenter connectivity, optical transport networks and metro networks.

The 50G QSFP28 will be in full production late this year and will support the expansion to converge networks in metro access and 5G applications.

Visit Source Photonics (booth #416) and Ethernet Alliance (booth #618) at ECOC18 in Fiera Roma, Italy, to see these innovative technologies in action. Source Photonics product experts will also be on site for detailed briefings as well as for demonstrating how Source Photonics’ products can enable next-generation high-speed connectivity.

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide.

