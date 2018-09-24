Source Photonics : Brings Latest 50G and 400G PAM4-based Optical Transceivers to Light at ECOC 2018

Source
Photonics will be participating in the Ethernet Alliance
interoperability demonstration showcasing live traffic-utilizing 50G and
400G PAM4-based optical transceivers in OEM equipment at ECOC 2018,
September 24-26 in Rome, Italy.
The live demonstration at the Ethernet Alliance Booth #618 will consist
of multiple 400G and 50G links among participating network and test
equipment manufacturers.
Source Photonics will contribute its 400GBASE-LR8 transceivers in
QSFP-DD and CFP8 form factor as well as its 50GBASE-LR QSFP28 modules.
Live traffic will be passed among the equipment of Ethernet Alliance
member companies including Exfo, Huawei, Ixia, Spirent and Viavi.
Ed Ulrichs, Director PLM, commented: “Source Photonics offers advance
solutions to support the migration to the next higher networking speed.
The demonstration of our latest 50G and 400G optical transceivers
attests the readiness of this technology for wide-scale deployment by
connecting them to the networking equipment of various OEMs and proving
interoperability.”
Source Photonics is now accepting sample orders for the high speed 400G
QSFP-DD. The company is scheduled to go into production in January 2019.
This small form factor module enables the migration to the next higher
data rate in a wide field of applications such as datacenter
connectivity, optical transport networks and metro networks.
The 50G QSFP28 will be in full production late this year and will
support the expansion to converge networks in metro access and 5G
applications.
Visit Source Photonics (booth #416) and Ethernet Alliance (booth #618)
at ECOC18 in Fiera Roma, Italy, to see these innovative technologies in
action. Source Photonics product experts will also be on site for
detailed briefings as well as for demonstrating how Source Photonics’
products can enable next-generation high-speed connectivity.
About Source Photonics:
Source
Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical
communications technology that enables communications and connectivity
in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation
solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the
rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless
communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source
Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing
facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide.
For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005026/en/