Source Photonics : Calls for Incredible Potential of 5G to Be Matched by Mobile Network Architecture

The Incredible Potential of 5G will need to be matched by a huge
investment in Fiber Optic Network Infrastructure: Source answers the
call!
There may be a vast number of opportunities for mobile fronthaul and
backhaul on the horizon but improvements in protocols, standards and
technology will also need to be made.
This was the message given today by Supriyo Dey, Senior Director Product
Line Management at Source
Photonics, speaking on the opening day of the ECOC 2018 Exhibition,
taking place in Rome, Italy.
Dey commented: “While an exciting era of unprecedented opportunity is
almost here in the shape of 5G, it comes with a set of challenges for
the whole industry. The advent of this technology is undeniably huge,
but there’s a real challenge for those who are hungry to develop its
capabilities to match their expectations in terms of performance.
Applications such as 3D video, augmented reality, UHD screens,
self-driving cars and smart cities to name a few will need to be
supported by mobile front and backhaul.
“With these advances in capabilities come new requirements - up to
10Gb/s data rate to support high quality video, ultra-reliable and low
latency communication for autonomous vehicles and massive node
communications for the Internet of things.
“The current 4G optical fronthaul and backhaul architecture will not be
adequate to support these new applications. While several optical
fronthaul and backhaul solutions have been proposed, we have yet to see
a clear winner.”
Dey’s observations were delivered at the ECOC18 Exhibition’s Market
Focus, as part of an agenda that tackled topics ranging from FTTX
evolution and next-generation data centers to optics as an enabler for
5G.
Source Photonics is also showcasing some of its latest products at the
exhibition in the form of live demos. This includes a demonstration at
the Source Photonics booth #416 with equipment testing experts Ixia,
of its 400G QSFP-DD LR8 transceiver. In addition, the company will also
demonstrate its 25G SFP28 LR Lite which supports CPRI wireless and
25GBASE-LR applications.
Source Photonics is also demonstrating interoperability of its 50G and
400G modules into the Huawei router alongside other participating
companies in the Ethernet Alliance interoperability demo at booth #618.
About Source Photonics:
Source
Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical
communications technology that enables communications and connectivity
in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation
solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the
rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless
communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source
Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing
facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide. For more information about
Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005036/en/