Source Photonics : Demonstrates a Full 400G Product Portfolio at ECOC 2019

The 400G products address challenges to connectivity within the datacenter in terms of bandwidth, transmission distance, power consumption, and cost

Source Photonics, a leading vendor of optical connectivity products for Access and Datacom applications, will demonstrate its complete 400G portfolio with industry partners at ECOC 2019 from September 23-25.

Source Photonics has added a wide range of new products to its industry leading portfolio of single-mode products for datacenter and routing applications. The new products leverage the company’s multi-year investment in 28Gbaud and 53Gbaud PAM4 technology and support 400G applications for reaches from 500m up to 40km in small form factor transceivers.

Source Photonics’ portfolio of Datacenter and Routing products includes:

400G-DR4 supporting 400GE links over 500m as well as an enhanced reach of up to 2 km (4x100G-FR) with support for breakout into 100G-DR/FR

supporting 400GE links up to 10 km 400G-ER8 supporting 400GE links up to 40km as technology demonstration

“Successful interoperability between optical transceivers and hosts is crucial to rolling out the next higher data rate connectivity,” said Ed Ulrichs, Director of PLM at Source Photonics. “Together with our partners in the industry, we aim to bring next-generation solutions to our customers and provide the high-speed connectivity they require.”

Source Photonics will show error-free traffic through a link involving Viavi’s ONT 603 unit and QCT’s QuantaMesh BMS T9032-IX9 switch connected with various Source Photonics 400G optical transceivers.

“We take pride as a company in being a part of the faster and more connected cloud scale networks because of our leading-edge portfolio of compute, storage, and networking products,” said Mike Yang, Senior Vice President of Quanta Computer and President of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT). “QCT is the ideal solutions provider to harness the innovative capabilities of this new switch technology and deliver state-of-the-art 32x400GbE platforms for our web-scale customers worldwide, with best-in-class quality, economics, and time-to-market."

To see the live traffic demo of our latest 400G optical transceivers, visit the Source Photonics booth no. 57 from September 23-25, at the RDS Exhibition Center, Dublin, Ireland. Source Photonics is accepting orders now for production shipments. To place your orders, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics has key R&D and manufacturing facilities in California, Taiwan, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Jintan, China. For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

