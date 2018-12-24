Sources Say Rio Tinto May List Canadian Iron Ore Unit -Reuters

--Rio Tinto PLC unit Iron Ore Co. of Canada may be taken public by the mining conglomerate, Reuters reports Monday, citing "people familiar with the situation."

--Royal Bank of Canada, Credit Suisse Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are working with the company on an initial public offering, the report said.

--The company could be taken public in the first half of next year, and would hold a dual listing in New York and Toronto, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-ironore-ipo/rio-tinto-plans-to-list-canadian-iron-ore-unit-in-early-2019-sources-idUSKCN1ON0XW

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com