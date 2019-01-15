Log in
Sources Say White House Raising Estimate on Cost of Shutdown -- CNBC

01/15/2019 | 01:02pm EST

-- Trump administration officials are increasing their estimate of how much the government shutdown is affecting the economy, CNBC reports Tuesday, citing "an official."

-- Administration officials have doubled their estimates about the impact of the shutdown, and now expect it could subtract 0.1% from growth per week, the report said.

-- The report also said it is unlikely the government will issue a fourth-quarter GDP report, which is slated for release Jan. 30.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/15/source-white-house-believes-shutdown-will-be-twice-as-costly.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

