South Africa 2Q GDP Growth Accelerates to 3.1%

09/03/2019 | 06:10am EDT

By Gsbriele Steinhauser

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's gross domestic product grew 3.1% in the second quarter, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday, helping Africa's most developed economy avoid a technical recession.

The mining, manufacturing and finance sectors staged a comeback in the three months ended June 30, as households and businesses were spared the large-scale power cuts that plagued it during the first three months of the year. In the first quarter, South Africa's GDP shrank by a revised 3.1%.

The improved performance will do little to ease pressure on the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa, which is battling a 29% unemployment rate and has yet to come up with a plan to save its near-bankrupt power utility Eskom and other state-owned enterprises. The South African Reserve Bank expects GDP to grow a mere 0.6% this year.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com

