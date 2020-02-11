South Africa 4Q Unemployment Was Unchanged From 3Q

By Maria Martinez



South Africa's unemployment rate was 29.1% in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday.

Unemployment remains at a historic high, even as the number of people in the labor force increased by 38,000, Statistics South Africa said.

Africa's most developed economy narrowly missed a technical recession in the second quarter of 2019, and is now at risk ahead of the fourth quarter, after contracting 0.6% in the third quarter.

Compared the previous year, the number of unemployed people increased 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Statistics South Africa said.

