South Africa CPI Rises as Country Faces Recession

03/18/2020 | 04:33am EDT

By Aaisha Dadi Patel

South Africa's consumer price inflation rose to 4.6% in February from 4.5% in January, the country's statistics office said Wednesday.

The data print comes ahead of expectations that the country's central bank will announce a deep interest rate cut on Thursday. Fourth quarter gross domestic product readings revealed that Africa's most developed economy is facing its second technical recession in two years.

Main contributors to the reading were goods and services and housing and utilities.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address on Sunday that the coronavirus will pose severe challenges to multiple sectors of the economy. South Africa has 116 confirmed cases, the highest number in sub-Saharan Africa.

The country continues to face increasingly lowered growth expectations and an unemployment rate of almost 30%. Moody's Investors Service, the only ratings agency which still lists South Africa as investment-grade, lowered its growth forecasts for the second time in 2020 to 0.4% from 0.7%. They are expected to review this rating by the end of March.

Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com

