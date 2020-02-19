Log in
South Africa CPI Rises to 4.5% in January From 4% in December

02/19/2020 | 03:33am EST

By Aaisha Dadi Patel

South Africa's consumer-price inflation rose to 4.5% in January, the country's statistics office said Wednesday, up from 4.0% in December. The move came largely in line with analysts' expectations.

The increase brings the index closer to the South African Reserve Bank's midpoint target range of 3-6%, with the main contributors being transport and goods and services.

The data release comes after a fourth-quarter employment update, which indicated joblessness in the country remains at a record high. The country's finance minister is set to deliver his annual budget presentation later in February.

Growth expectations for Africa's most developed economy remain below 1% in 2020, with Moody's investor services being the latest to revise their forecast from 1% to 0.7%, while a central bank update in January expected growth of 1.2%. GDP data for the fourth quarter is set to be released in March, with economists anticipating it will signal a technical recession.

Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.95% 527.52 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.48% 1827.03 Delayed Quote.0.72%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.47% 166.25 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
