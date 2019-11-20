Log in
South Africa Consumer Price Inflation at Lowest Since February 2011

11/20/2019 | 04:26am EST

By Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's annual consumer price inflation fell to 3.7% in October from 4.1% in September, the country's statistics office said Wednesday.

This is the lowest rate since February 2011, and lower than the 3.9% expected by analysts.

The main contributors to October's inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

In January, the South African central bank's Monetary Policy Committee had forecast a 4.8% CPI average in 2019.

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is currently holding its final meeting of the year, with a repo rate announcement set to be made on Thursday as the meetings wrap up. Most analysts expect the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5%.

Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com

