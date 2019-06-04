South Africa GDP Shrank in 1Q in Sharpest Contraction Since 2009

By Gabriele Steinhauser



JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's gross domestic product shrank by an annualized 3.2% in the first three months of the year, its worst quarterly contraction in a decade, the country's statistics office said.

The worse-than-expected GDP performance was driven by a 13.2% contraction in agriculture, a 10.8% contraction in the important mining sector and an 8.8% contraction in manufacturing. The latter two industries were especially hurt by serious power cuts that hit South African business and consumers in the first quarter.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com