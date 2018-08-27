South Africa Government : Director General Thobile Lamati engages labour representatives in North West

Department of Labour Director General, Thobile Lamati accompanied by the Compensation Fund Commissioner, Vuyo Mafata and the Deputy Director General for Public Employment Services Sam Morotoba engaged organised labour in the Northwest Province on Saturday, 24 August.

During his drive dubbed 'taking Department of Labour services to communities' in Rustenburg, Mr Thobile Lamati assured organised labour that each union is an equal and an important stakeholder for the Department of Labour.

Representatives of organised labour outlined some of the challenges they experience especially in the farms in the area. They requested a more aggressive inspection and enforcement drive.

According to the representative from South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) farm employees' organisational rights are being denied by employers.

It was agreed that the Department intensify blitz inspections in the farms as a measure to curb the challenge.

Registration for Unemployment Insurance Fund was also raised as a concern and in response Lamati said 'One of the issues the 'taking Department of Labour services to communities' drive emphasises is the importance of registration for UIF. In trying to enforce compliance, the North West Provincial office indicated that they have planned outreach programmes that includes mall activation programme were among others the importance of looking after employees will be advocated to employers.

It was also noted that the Mining sector is experiencing difficulties as there are job cuts due to shaft closures, creating strikes in relation to the demand that mines open the shafts in order to have job opportunities for the community.

During this engagement it was also suggested that the Department of Mineral Resources be engaged for assistance and intervention as well as to conduct an investigation into the activities that are taking place unofficially in the mines such as illegal mining which is undesirable.

