South Africa Government : Government activities for the week 17 to 23 Sept

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 17 - 23 September 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

On Monday, 17 September, government will mark the beginning of the Fifth Annual Thusong Service Centre Week. The Week takes place in conjunction with the Public Service Month, under the theme: 'Thuma Mina 'Taking Public Service to the People: We Belong, We Care, We Serve'. During the week, government will be engaging with the communities in the form of imbizos to get comments on how to improve the Public Service. The closing event for the Thusong Service Centre Week will be held in the Western Cape at Grabouw Thusong Centre on Friday, 21 September.



The Minister of Labour, Ms Mildred Oliphant, will on Monday, 17 September, officially launch training programmes aimed at creating jobs in the aviation, maritime commercial diving and agricultural sectors. The projects are being undertaken through a partnership agreement between the Dr John Langalibalele Dube Institute and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, an entity of the Department of Labour. The launch will be held at the Virginia Airport in Durban at 9h00.



The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Angie Motshekga will on Monday, 17 September, brief members of the media on developments relating to the education sector at the department's head offices in Pretoria at 10h00. The Minister will also provide an update on progress made in priority areas in the education sector including examination preparations ahead of the 2018 NSC Examinations.



The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will embark on an investment drive to Tokyo, Japan from 17-22 September 2018. According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the objective of the mission is to engage and increase the awareness of the sectoral value proposition to Japanese companies some of whom are already excelling in South Africa and to encourage the companies to both invest and expand in South Africa. The delegation will include of the Acting Head of Invest South Africa, Mr Yunus Hoosen and Presidential Investment Envoy, Ms Phumzile Langeni. The dti will also lead a delegation of business people to World Food Moscow, Russia, scheduled to take place from 17-20 September 2018. The World Food Moscow is an annual international trade fair.



The Minister of Tourism, Mr Derek Hanekom, will host a Public Lecture at the Walter Sisulu University (Mthatha campus) on Tuesday, 18 September, themed: 'Tourism and the Digital Transformation'.



The Department of Environmental Affairs, in collaboration with the KZN Wildlife, Ulundi and Pongola Local Municipalities will host a biodiversity compliance awareness workshop at Garden Court Ulundi on Tuesday 18 September at 0h00. The workshop, which will bring together government authorities, academia, muthi-traders and traditional healers, aims to promote compliance with the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.



The Film and Publication Board (FPB) will on Tuesday, 18 September, host media dialogue on culture and classification guidelines. The dialogue will take place at the Ster Kinekor, in Marlboro at 10h00.



From 19 - 21 September, the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, will hold a Women and Youth Dialogue on Land Reform under the theme: 'Land, Our Heritage' at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The dialogue is intended to create a platform to discuss the participation of women and youth in the economy through Land Reform programmes.



Deputy President, David Mabuza will chair the 21st Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) meeting at Orbit TVET College, Rustenburg Campus, North West Province, on Friday, 21 September. A day before the meeting, the Deputy President will officiate the North West provincial HRDC launch at the Civic Centre, Rustenburg. The new provincial HRDC will consist of members from organized labour, government, business, civil society and academics.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

Enquiries:

Phumla Williams

Cell: 083 501 0139