South Africa Government : Home Affairs on congestion at Beit Bridge

12/24/2018 | 08:30am CET

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to advise travellers who are transiting via Beit Bridge today that there is congestion which is being resolved.

The officials of the Department have been advised by their counterparts in Zimbabwe that there are some delays in processing documents for vehicles and people moving through the border on their side which is causing congestion on our side.

The situation is improving and the two teams are in constant contact on measures to ameliorate the situation.

Travellers are requested to exercise calm and to be vigilant and cautious. The Department further appeals to travellers to carry their documents when they travel.

The Department has dispatched its senior managers to Beit Bridge and other Ports of Entry to monitor the flow of traffic through the borders and to facilitate solutions where challenges arise.

Enquiries:
Siya Qoza - Spokeperson
Cell: 082 898 1657

David Hlabane - Media Manager
Cell: 071 342 4284

South Africa Government published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:29:05 UTC
