South Africa Government : MEC Sihle Zikalala calls for unbundling of monopoly in ICT industry

09/12/2018 | 02:28am EDT

MEC Zikalala calls for the unbundling of monopoly in the ICT industry

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala believes self-regulation with respect to ICT companies wasn't working in the process of extending digital connection to poor & remote communities.

Government, he said has to come with regulatory mechanism that would unbundle monopoly by few companies that have footprint across the world to ensure there were meetingful partnerships in the development of new technologies to reach out to remote & poor communities.

Mr Zikalala was speaking during the Roundtable Discussion hosted by International Telecommunication Union in Durban. He however he highlighted the importance of skills development to empower young people to actively participate in the digital economy.

Some collaborations with different role players in the ICT sector especially educational and research institutions such as Durban University of Technology & Moses Kotane Institute, he acknowledged were contributing in addressing the digital divide.

Installation of wi-fi services in public facilities like Thusong Centres would go a long way in accelerating ICT connectivity particularly in less developed areas, Zikalala added.

The Minister of Telecommunication & Postal Services, Dr Siyabonga Cwele stated that government was making an effort to widen access to digital linkages through installation of the broadband to be able to meet the developmental goals as reflected in the Vision 2030 of the NDP.

But he admitted the rolling out of the broadband was costly in the face of other pressing developmental challenges hence he said government was working with private sector in broadening universal access to ICT services.

The 'ITU Telecom 2018' has attracted delegates from all continents and there seems to be a consensus that access to digital technology would influence pace of socio-economic development the world over. Partnership would be crucial in ensuring equitable deployment of new technologies.

Enquiries:
Bongani Tembe
Cell: 0823272600

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:27:19 UTC
