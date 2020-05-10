Log in
South Africa Government : Miniarwe Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach, 11 May

05/10/2020 | 06:34pm EDT

Minister for Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu , will brief the media on the department's response to Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 May 2020
Time: 10h00
Venue: The briefing will be from GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

For interaction, journalists may call and pose their questions using the following number: 067 005 9766.

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

- Downlink Frequency 12649.5

- Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym
- Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0

- Rollof factor 5%

- DVB- S2 8psk

- Audio Channel 1 256kbs

Enquiries:

Ms Sharlene Naiker
082 673 5849

Department spokesperson Ms Lumka Oliphant
083 484 8067

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 22:33:08 UTC
