South Africa Government : Miniarwe Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach, 11 May

Minister for Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu , will brief the media on the department's response to Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach.
Details of the media briefing are as follows:
Date: Monday, 11 May 2020
Time: 10h00
Venue: The briefing will be from GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA
For interaction, journalists may call and pose their questions using the following number: 067 005 9766.
SABC will provide pool feed as follows:
- Downlink Frequency 12649.5
- Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym
- Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0
- Rollof factor 5%
- DVB- S2 8psk
- Audio Channel 1 256kbs
Enquiries:
Ms Sharlene Naiker
082 673 5849
Department spokesperson Ms Lumka Oliphant
083 484 8067
