South Africa Government : Miniarwe Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach, 11 May

Minister for Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu , will brief the media on the department's response to Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 May 2020

Time: 10h00

Venue: The briefing will be from GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

For interaction, journalists may call and pose their questions using the following number: 067 005 9766.

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

- Downlink Frequency 12649.5

- Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym

- Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0

- Rollof factor 5%

- DVB- S2 8psk

- Audio Channel 1 256kbs

Enquiries:

Ms Sharlene Naiker

082 673 5849

Department spokesperson Ms Lumka Oliphant

083 484 8067