South Africa Government : Minister Jackson Mthembu briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 27 Aug

08/27/2020 | 01:27am EDT

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday , 27 August 2020
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)
YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Satellite Amos7 @ 4 West
Downlink 12649.5 Mhz V
Symbol Rate 2.7 MSym/s
Modulation 8PSK
Video HD H.264 @ 4.2.0

Enquiries:
Phumla Williams, GCIS Director-General and Cabinet Spokesperson
Cell: 083 501 0139

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC
