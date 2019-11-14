South Africa Government : Minister Naledi Pandor hosts symposium on the best path to a prosperous Zimbabwe, 18 Nov

Minister Pandor to host a symposium on the best path to a prosperous Zimbabwe

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will on Monday, 18 November 2019, host a symposium under the theme: 'The best path to a prosperous Zimbabwe', at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

The purpose of the symposium is to reflect on the call by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for the lifting of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe and to stimulate discussion on what can be done to kick-start the growth of the Zimbabwean economy following the economic meltdown.

Date: Monday, 18 November 2019

Time: 08:00

Venue: UNISA, Kgorong Hall, 3rd floor

RSVP: Kgopotso Rapakuana, rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za, 073 058 3876

Mr Lunga Ngqengelele, Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 566 0446

Email: ngqengelelel@dirco.gov.za