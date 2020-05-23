Log in
South Africa Government : President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, 24 May

05/23/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 tomorrow, Sunday 24 May 2020, on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The President's address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council, which considered the prospects for the country's progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.
As part of exploring a possible prospects and assessing the continuing health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic, President Ramaphosa has also held consultative meetings with the business, labour and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council; leaders of political parties represented in Parliament; traditional leaders; leadership of interfaith communities; the South African Council of Churches, and the tourism industry, which is the single largest source of employment in the private sector.

The President's address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation will provide a pool feed to broadcasters.

Arrangements for the pool feed can be made with Mr Thoke at the SABC.

Public enquiries: Presidential Hotline 17737

COVID-19 Specific enquiries: NICD Hotline 0800 0029 999

Media enquiries: Spokesperson to the President, Khusela Diko on media@presidency.gov.za

South Africa Government published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
