Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa Government : President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds launch of Africa Free Trade Area Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:23am EDT

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the coming into effect of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) is a milestone that fulfils a dream crafted by the founders of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) 60 years ago when they conceptualised an integrated Africa.

President Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of his working visit to Niger where he attended the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) from 7 - 8 July 2019.
The Summit marked the entry into force of the agreement and formally launched the operational phase of the African Internal Market.

President Ramaphosa anticipates the agreement will catapult the economies of many African countries onto a higher growth trajectory and says South Africa stands to significantly benefit from being part of the world's largest single market encompassing 55 countries with a combined population of 1,2 billion people and a combined GDP of USD3,2 trillion.

The President sees the implementation of the agreement as a platform for African countries to trade among themselves and reap the benefits of the tariff-free area.

One of the key spin-offs is expected to be greater focus and urgency for infrastructure development across the continent to support economic activities.
While at the Summit President Ramaphosa participated in the High Level Meeting of the African Union on Libya and the first Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities.
The President also held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangangwa; the Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi; the Republic of Niger, His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Chairperson of the African Union, His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During the visit the President was supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, and the Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel.
President Ramaphosa has returned to South Africa today on 8 July 2019 after the successful conclusion of the Summit.

Media enquiries:
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to the President
Cell: 072 854 5707

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aNine companies set prices for listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board
RE
04:55aBitcoin near two-week highs, fueled by hopes for Facebook's Libra
RE
04:53aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Interbank market exchange rate average
PU
04:48aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Jointly Organises a Session on Gender on the Occasion of the 2019 Global Review of Aid for Trade
PU
04:44aSTÉPHANE RICHARD : French court clears Orange CEO Richard of wrongdoing in fraud trial
RE
04:39aTemasek portfolio rises at slowest pace in three years, cautious on outlook
RE
04:38aGerman transport, textiles sectors use short-hours facility most - Ifo
RE
04:33aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Berry Pee Bureau de Change Licence
PU
04:31aOil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
04:31aOil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
4BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About