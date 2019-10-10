Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa Government : President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes findings of World Economic Forum on Global Competitiveness Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:56am EDT

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the findings of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual Global Competitiveness Index that shows South Africa has climbed 7 places since 2018.

'That we have been able to improve our ranking so remarkably and within a relatively short period of time is a welcome sign that the structural reforms put in place to stimulate the economy and promote recovery are slowly but surely gaining traction,' President Ramaphosa said.
The report notes that the country has registered 'remarkable progress' with regards to institutional quality, such as in restored balance of powers across different state entities; enhanced administrative efficiency of the public sector, and corporate governance.
South Africa also achieved a score of 100 for its 'well developed equity, insurance and credit markets,' and ranked 19th globally as a financial hub. The report also scores the country highly for having 'one of the most advanced transport infrastructures in the region' (a ranking of 45th) and for market size (a ranking of 35th).
The report is an annual assessment of the drivers of productivity and long-term economic growth in 141 economies. The report ranks the respective economies under a range of socio-economic indicators such as strength of institutions, infrastructure, ICT adoption, financial systems, macroeconomic stability and business dynamism.
'Whilst we note there are areas for improvement - the report cites security and insufficient labour market flexibility as some of the constraints to growth, this improved ranking gives us added impetus to remain firmly on course with our economic reform agenda,' President Ramaphosa said.
The President added that the country was also looking forward to the release of the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index later this year. South Africa commenced work to realise its objective to be ranked amongst the Top 50 countries on this index by improving indicators such as starting a business; registering property; dealing with construction permits; paying taxes; and trading across borders.
Media enquiries:
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to the President
Cell: 072 854 5707

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aBANK OF FINLAND : Museum's autumn programme offers key economic issues, banknote counterfeiting and some history
PU
04:17aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS
RE
04:13aWorld Bank sees Egypt economy growing 5.8% in 2019/20
RE
04:12aLVMH eases fears over Hong Kong hit, lifting luxury stocks
RE
04:12aIndia pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition
RE
04:11aMERGERS : AMO SR approved the merger of the undertakings UNIPETROL, a.s., and Fontee, s.r.o.
PU
04:11aCENTRAL BANK OF ARMENIA : Astana Financial Services Authority and Central Bank of Armenia sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in financial services supervision
PU
04:10aSterling dips to one-month low against the euro ahead of UK-Ireland talks
RE
04:04aU.S. TO ISSUE LICENSES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : Nyt
RE
04:04aChina urges U.S. to halt pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips warns that trade tariffs will mean 2019 margin goal miss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : PM: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group