South Africa Government : Public Works trains EPWP participants in basic financial literacy education

The Department of Public Works has trained close to 4000 EPWP participants in basic financial literacy education

The Department of Public Works (DPW) partnered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to deliver Basic Financial Literacy education to the participants of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). The purpose of these workshops is to provide, promote and support financial education, awareness and confidence regarding financial products in order to enable the EPWP participants to make well informed financial choices to ultimately better their livelihoods.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) is set to achieve its 2018-2019 target of training a total of 5 000 EPWP participants in Basic Financial Literacy education. The Department has since June 2018 to date trained a total of 3 844 participants in this intervention. Deputy Director General (DDG) of the EPWP in DPW, Mr Stanley Henderson 'This one-day training is aimed at assisting EPWP participants to use their hard earned wages wisely.'

Although the training is not accredited, it remains critical for participants because it provide them with valuable information on financial products like insurance and investments policies. The training also capacitates them on how to save money, draw up a budget to avoid plunging themselves into debts and It also enforces a culture of saving. The training is facilitated by EPWP officials, who have undergone Train-the-Trainer course by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Brief Background of the EPWP

The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) is one of government's medium to long term strategies to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty through the creation of work opportunities using labour-intensive methods. The EPWP is implemented in four sectors namely: Infrastructure, Social, Environment & Culture and Non-State. All spheres of government and State-Owned Entities are expected to implement the Programme.

The EPWP Participants (beneficiaries) work in different projects such as Community Work Programme (CWP), Early Childhood Development Programmes, Home Community Based Care Programmes, Extra School Support Programmes, Working on Fire, Working for Water, Roads Maintenance Projects, etc.

Through various skills and training that the participants receive from the EPWP, they (participants) stand a better chance to enter the formal job market and/or become entrepreneurs.

