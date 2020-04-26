Log in
South Africa Government : Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism calls for public comment on "Schedule of Services"

04/26/2020 | 07:58am EDT

Businesses - have your say on the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy

Yesterday (25 April 2020), the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, released a draft framework setting out the services that will be permitted to operate in key economic sectors under the new risk-adjusted approach to the Covid-19 lockdown, and which will be implemented with Level 4 from 1 May 2020 across South Africa.

We want to ensure that where businesses in the Western Cape are able to operate safely they are able to do so, and so we will be requesting the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, to convene an immediate meeting of the Ministers and Members of Executive Councils (MinMEC) to discuss the implementation of the risk-adjusted approach to the lockdown and the proposed 'Level 4' restrictions in the provinces.

We also welcome and appreciate the opportunity to submit comments on the 'Schedule of Services' to be phased in as per the Covid-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy, prior to the implementation of the regulations, and encourage all business, trade unions and members of the public to urgently submit their comments.

The draft framework for the Covid-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy can be viewed here » https://sacoronavirus.co.za/covid-19-risk-adjusted-strategy/

Organisations will need to download the PDF document of the 'Draft Framework for Consultation on COVID-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy' to view the 'Schedule of Services'. Note that the annexure of the document includes guidelines and a template for the submission of the comments.

Completed submissions must be sent to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za by 12h00, on Monday, 27 April 2020.

Submissions can also be emailed to the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism at ecohead@westerncape.gov.za in order for us to facilitate further engagements where required.

Since the start of this crisis we have done everything we can to support businesses, to back businesses and to save businesses, jobs and the economy in the Western Cape.

To avoid a return to a hard lockdown, it is imperative that every business that is operating now, or which opens under the new approach to the lockdown, plays by the rules, and implements the necessary health and safety measures as instructed by national government to avoid further negative impacts on their respective sector.

The Western Cape economy can and will rebound from this crisis, and together we will do everything possible to ensure that.

Notes for media:

Find link to article online here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/businesses-%E2%80%93-have-your-say-covid-19-risk-adjusted-strategy

Media enquiries:
Francine Higham
Tel: 021 483 4327
Cell: 071 087 5150
E-mail: francine.higham@westerncape.gov.za

South Africa Government published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 11:57:01 UTC
