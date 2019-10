There were 6.7 million people without jobs in the three months to September 30, unchanged from the prior quarter, Statistics South Africa said its quarterly labour force survey.

It was the highest jobless rate since the survey started in 2008, statistician general Risenga Maluleke said.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, was 38.5%, unchnaged from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by Jason Neely)