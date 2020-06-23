South Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 30.1% From 29.1%

By Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a historic high of 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday.

The increase in the jobless rate--up from 29.1% the previous quarter--is an early sign of the pain inflicted on Africa's most developed economy by the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa only went into lockdown on March 26 and has since seen mass layoffs, especially of workers in the service sector.

The number of employed persons decreased by 38,000 to 16.4 million in the first three months of the year, while the number of unemployed persons increased by 344,000 to 7.1 million, Statistics South Africa said.

The release of the unemployment data, like several other key indicators, was delayed by several weeks, as the agency struggled to collect data during the lockdown. Already in a technical recession before the first cases of the coronavirus were recorded in early March, South Africa is now fighting the biggest outbreak on the continent, with 101,590 confirmed cases and 1,991 deaths.

The country's finance minister will present an emergency budget on Wednesday to address the economic impact of the virus.

The final two weeks of data collection for the release were disrupted in March as the country intensified preventive lockdown measures. With face-to-face data collection suspended, Statistics South Africa is collecting data for the second quarter telephonically.

