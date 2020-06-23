Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 30.1% From 29.1%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:12am EDT

By Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a historic high of 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday.

The increase in the jobless rate--up from 29.1% the previous quarter--is an early sign of the pain inflicted on Africa's most developed economy by the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa only went into lockdown on March 26 and has since seen mass layoffs, especially of workers in the service sector.

The number of employed persons decreased by 38,000 to 16.4 million in the first three months of the year, while the number of unemployed persons increased by 344,000 to 7.1 million, Statistics South Africa said.

The release of the unemployment data, like several other key indicators, was delayed by several weeks, as the agency struggled to collect data during the lockdown. Already in a technical recession before the first cases of the coronavirus were recorded in early March, South Africa is now fighting the biggest outbreak on the continent, with 101,590 confirmed cases and 1,991 deaths.

The country's finance minister will present an emergency budget on Wednesday to address the economic impact of the virus.

The final two weeks of data collection for the release were disrupted in March as the country intensified preventive lockdown measures. With face-to-face data collection suspended, Statistics South Africa is collecting data for the second quarter telephonically.

Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-20 0611ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 450.54 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.53% 1661.75 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.45% 146.25 Delayed Quote.-15.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aIndia puts restrictions to curb sale of 'Chinese' products to govt agencies
RE
06:24aGermany unlikely to see second economic slump due to coronavirus - govt advisor
RE
06:18aBank of Spain head wants economic reforms, sees late 2020 recovery
RE
06:15aGerman economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisers
RE
06:12aSouth Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 30.1% From 29.1%
DJ
06:09aChina's May gasoline exports hits lowest since Feb 2019
RE
06:08aIndia money supply surge signals pandemic-related uncertainty, not growth
RE
06:06aOil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
06:01aEuro zone downturn eased in June, V-shaped recovery in doubt
RE
06:01aChina May pork imports jump 86% on year to 370,000 tonnes - customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2RWE AG : RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5SoftBank kicks off $21 billion sale of T-Mobile shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group