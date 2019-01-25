Log in
South Africa cenbank governor sees no reason for a Moody's rating downgrade

01/25/2019 | 10:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago speaks at IMFC

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - There has not been any negative development for South Africa's sovereign rating since Moody's last pronouncement on the creditworthiness of the country, central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.

Moody's is the last of the top three ratings firms to have Pretoria's long-term foreign-currency debt at investment grade.

"I have not seen anything that is credit-negative that has developed since Moody's last pronouncement on our credit rating," Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters at the World Economic Forum.

"(Nothing) has developed that would lead us to say the following risks have materialized and as such the rating is at risk," he said in an interview.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

