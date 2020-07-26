Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa extends COVID-19 loans for struggling businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 04:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities in Johannesburg

South Africa has doubled to six months the term of loans to small and medium-sized businesses to help them survive the COVID-19 recession and made other changes to make the credit easier to access, the treasury said on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 200 billion rand ($12.00 billion) loan scheme in April to help businesses, as part of stimulus measures to lessen the pandemic impact on South Africa's already shrinking economy.

The loans are intended to meet urgent requirements, such as salaries, rents and contractual obligations.

Many of South Africa's small and medium-sized firms were thrown into disarray when the government introduced a lockdown at the end of March to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

They lost much of their revenue but still faced fixed costs, and many have struggled to recover even as the lockdown lifted.

Sunday's changes to the scheme include making "bank credit assessments and loan approvals more discretionary and less restrictive," the treasury said in a statement.

They extend the draw-down period and the interest and capital repayment holiday to six from three months and replace the 300 million rand turnover cap with a maximum loan amount of 100 million rand.

($1 = 16.6705 rand)

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.68% 473.34 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.18% 1700.47 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.22% 158.04 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:10aThai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow
RE
04:57aSouth Africa extends COVID-19 loans for struggling businesses
RE
03:29aChina imports more oil from Saudi than any other country in June
RE
02:36aChina's soybean imports from Brazil rise to record in June
RE
02:29aEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint
RE
01:06aLUIS DE GUINDOS :  Interview with El Independiente
PU
12:42aCoronavirus deaths hit ArcelorMittal plant in Mexico - union
RE
12:38aMalaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
RE
12:36aMalaysia faces crucial graft test as Najib?s first 1MDB verdict looms
RE
12:01aAlibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
2ROYAL KPN N.V. : ROYAL KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Consensus)
3ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions
4CLPH CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY : PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$100,000,000 CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025 UNDER SPECIFIC ..
5ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ESPRIT : (1) Resignation of an Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Remun..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group