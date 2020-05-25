South Africa launches safeguard investigation on bolts with hexagon heads of iron or steel

In the notification South Africa indicated, among other things, as follows:

'Interested parties must make themselves known within a period of 20 days after the initiation of the investigation.

Any information which the interested parties may wish to submit in writing and any request for a hearing before the Commission that they may wish to put forward should be submitted within 20 days following the initiation of this investigation to the Directorate: Trade Remedies II at the following address: The DTI Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside Pretoria, Block E, Ground Floor, tel: +27 12 394 3600, fax +27 12 394 0518.'

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/ZAF/8.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

