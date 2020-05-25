Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Africa launches safeguard investigation on bolts with hexagon heads of iron or steel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:43am EDT

In the notification South Africa indicated, among other things, as follows:

'Interested parties must make themselves known within a period of 20 days after the initiation of the investigation.

Any information which the interested parties may wish to submit in writing and any request for a hearing before the Commission that they may wish to put forward should be submitted within 20 days following the initiation of this investigation to the Directorate: Trade Remedies II at the following address: The DTI Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside Pretoria, Block E, Ground Floor, tel: +27 12 394 3600, fax +27 12 394 0518.'

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/ZAF/8.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

Share

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pPRESS RELEASE : BIGBEN: 2019/20 Annual Résults
GL
12:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:14pHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:13pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 30 June 2020
PU
12:12pMAINSTAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Court Hearing
BU
12:11pBETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
AQ
12:08pNOS SGPS S A : 25-05-20 - NOS informs on General Shareholders Meeting
PU
12:07pKAHOOT : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:05pABIVAX : publishes universal registration document 2020 'Document d'Enregistrement Universel'
EQ
12:05pBURKHALTER GROUP : Board of Directors keeps to dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa and German government agree $9.8 billion rescue package
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group