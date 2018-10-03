South Africa mining body welcomes new industry charter with reservations

South Africa unveiled the new mining charter last week, a crucial step to attracting further investment to a sector laid low by depressed prices, soaring costs and murky policy.

Local content procurement targets include 70 percent of goods and 80 percent of services to come from black-owned companies, a tough goal for mechanised mines that rely heavily on imported capital equipment.

The Minerals Council South Africa said in a statement that it "remains concerned about some key issues" including the "practicality of the Inclusive Procurement provisions relating to local content targets for mining goods, the targets for services, and the turnover threshold for junior miners."

