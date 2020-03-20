Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa pumps liquidity to banks to ease coronavirus stress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMFC press conference in Washington

South Africa's central bank announced a raft of emergency liquidity measures on Friday to ease the stress on banks caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move follows a 100 basis point cut by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)to its main lending rate on Thursday to help the flagging economy and comes amid severe liquidity strains in funding markets.

Central banks the world over have been slashing interest rates and pumping trillions of dollars into the financial system, helping trigger a 1% recovery in global stock markets on Friday and causing the dollar to come off its highs against other currencies.

South African assets have come under huge strain in the past two weeks as the coronavirus has rapidly spread around the world, and some local banks have struggled to access short-term funds. South Africa has 150 confirmed coronavirus cases but has not yet reported deaths.

Since the beginning of February the rand has plunged more than 10%, bond yields have risen to all-time highs and around 4 trillion rand ($233 billion) has been wiped off the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in heavy selling across emerging markets.

"In recent days, as financial markets have come under increased pressure with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SARB has observed liquidity strains in various funding markets," the bank said in a statement, less than 24 hours after announcing its policy decision.

THREE MEASURES

The bank on Friday announced three main changes aimed at the money market, which facilitates shorter-term borrowing by banks and the government, usually through instruments with durations ranging from overnight to 12 months.

"The Standing Facilities lending rate ? the rate at which the SARB provides liquidity to the commercial banks ? will be adjusted lower to the repo rate, from the prevailing rate of the repo rate plus 100 basis points," the bank said in a statement.

"This will support banks to facilitate their flow of money market liquidity without being penalised."

Other measures included daily fixed-rate auctions to provide liquidity to clearing banks, with an interest rate that is equal to the repurchase rate, currently at 5.25%.

The bank said the additional money market liquidity would result in the current money market shortage declining below the current target level of 56 billion rand ($3.24 billion).

"The (rate) cut yesterday did not do enough to normalise interbank market conditions," said George Glynos, director and head of research at ETM Analytics.

"This is an indication that pressures on interbank markets through credit constraints is building significantly. The measures are timely and the SARB has been quick off the mark, but we'll have to wait and see if they work," said Glynos.

At its policy announcement on Thursday the bank said it was it ready to act outside of scheduled meetings to temper the recent market fallout.

But in the statement on Friday it stressed the measures were not to be taken as "providing any signals with regard to the future monetary policy stance".

($1 = 17.2989 rand)

By Mfuneko Toyana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:37aKenyan shilling hammered by the impact of coronavirus
RE
05:36aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:34aWorld's top debt funds lose billions in coronavirus rout
RE
05:29aS.Africa's Investec profit to drop by up to 23% as coronavirus bites
RE
05:28aSouth Africa pumps liquidity to banks to ease coronavirus stress
RE
05:27aSouth Africa's MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
RE
05:26aOil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus
RE
05:26aSri Lanka to impose national curfew as South Asia accelerates coronavirus battle
RE
05:25aOil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations ..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group