South Africa records 4 bln rand trade balance surplus in February

03/29/2019 | 08:59am EDT
An employee inspects a bottle of Kenya Cane spirit from a conveyor belt at the East African Breweries Limited factory in Ruaraka factory in Nairobi

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance swung to surplus of 3.99 billion rand in February from a revised 13.06 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports jumped 10.7 percent on a month-on-month basis to 98.14 billion rand in February, while imports fell 7.4 percent to 94.15 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

