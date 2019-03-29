South Africa records 4 bln rand trade balance surplus in February
0
03/29/2019 | 08:59am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance swung to surplus of 3.99 billion rand in February from a revised 13.06 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.
Exports jumped 10.7 percent on a month-on-month basis to 98.14 billion rand in February, while imports fell 7.4 percent to 94.15 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)