The ban on exports of products from cloven hoofed animals to China was officially lifted on July 23, Ambassador Lin Songtian of China said during a briefing.

The viral disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected in a northern district of Limpopo province, resulting in the World Organization for Animal Health temporarily suspending South Africa's FMD-free status.

(Reporting by Onke Ngcuka; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Louise Heavens)