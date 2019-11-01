South Africa's Absa PMI rises to 48.1 in October

The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, rose to 48.1 points in October from a revised 45.1 in the previous month, remaining below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"The business activity index increased after two consecutive declines, while new sales orders also improved somewhat from a sharp drop in September," Absa said in a statement.

"However, both indices remained below the 50-point mark pointing to a decline in demand and output."

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tim Cocks)