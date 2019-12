The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell to 47.7 in November from 48.1 points in October, well below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"The weak readings on the business activity index seen in the fourth quarter so far argue against a strong, if any, recovery in manufacturing output," Absa said in a statement.

