South Africa's Capitec Bank FY profit jumps on strong client growth

Headline earnings per share - the widely watched profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items -rose to 4,577 cents in the year ended February, from 3,855 cents a year earlier.

Capitec attracted an average of 127,000 clients every month in the past year, bringing the total number to 11.4 million customers.

Launched in 2001 as a micro-lending business, Capitec is positioning itself as a full-fledged bank with no-frills account, savings and insurance and credit card products to cut its reliance on unsecured loans, which rely solely on a customer's promise to pay it back.

In November, Capitec agreed to 3.2 billion rand ($219 million) to buy Mercantile Bank, a deal that should give the company a foothold in business banking if and when it is approved by competition authorities later this year.

"We believe business banking is complex, pricing is complex ... so the thinking is can we do the same in business banking as we've done in retail banking, by offering a simplistic and transparent product?" Chief Executive Gerrie Fourie told Reuters.

($1 = 14.6100 rand)

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Gopakumar Warrier)