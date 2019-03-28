Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Capitec Bank FY profit jumps on strong client growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Customers queue to draw money from an ATM outside a branch of South Africa's Capitec Bank in Johannesburg,South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec Bank Holdings reported a 19 percent increase in annual profit on Thursday, helped by strong client growth.

Headline earnings per share - the widely watched profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items -rose to 4,577 cents in the year ended February, from 3,855 cents a year earlier.

Capitec attracted an average of 127,000 clients every month in the past year, bringing the total number to 11.4 million customers.

Launched in 2001 as a micro-lending business, Capitec is positioning itself as a full-fledged bank with no-frills account, savings and insurance and credit card products to cut its reliance on unsecured loans, which rely solely on a customer's promise to pay it back.

In November, Capitec agreed to 3.2 billion rand ($219 million) to buy Mercantile Bank, a deal that should give the company a foothold in business banking if and when it is approved by competition authorities later this year.

"We believe business banking is complex, pricing is complex ... so the thinking is can we do the same in business banking as we've done in retail banking, by offering a simplistic and transparent product?" Chief Executive Gerrie Fourie told Reuters.

($1 = 14.6100 rand)

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51aQE QATAR EXCHANGE : Nakilat expands fleet with four additional lng carriers, bringing its fleet strength to 74 vessels (2019-03-28)
PU
03:46aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : Climate extremes hitting maize production could become the new norm by 2020
PU
03:41aSudan suspends daily exchange rate setting mechanism - report
RE
03:35aNIGERIA AIMS TO BORROW AT HOME AND ABROAD TO FUND 2019 BUDGET : fin min
RE
03:33aSouth Africa's Capitec Bank FY profit jumps on strong client growth
RE
03:32aSouth Africa's rand slides tracking Turkish lira
RE
03:26aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : DTI chief encourages local firearms and ammunition maker Armscor to increase capacity to supply growing requirement of the military, police
PU
03:19aEU watchdog fines Fitch 5.13 million euros
RE
03:18aChina says vice premier will hold trade talks tonight with senior U.S. officials
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
3Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.