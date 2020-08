Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of profit for South African companies, will fall by 90% to 100%, to between 78.9 cents ($0.0468) and zero, it said in a statement.

It had reported a HEPS of 789 cents in the last fiscal year.

It will report full-year results on Sept. 16.

($1 = 16.8561 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)