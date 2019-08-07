Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Distell sees annual earnings down, writes down Angolan investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:47am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African alcoholic beverages firm Distell Group said on Wednesday it expects full-year headline earnings to fall as much as 6% and has written down the value of its investment in Angola and took a credit loss provision in Zimbabwe.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended June is expected to fall between 44% and 49% from 750.3 cents in the prior year, Distell, whose brands include Amarula liqueur, Pongrácz sparkling wine and Savanna cider, said in a statement.

This is due to an impairment of 524 million rand ($35.02 million) of its equity accounted investment in Angola's Best Global Brands Limited, as well as a credit loss provision of 266.1 million rand for its investment in the savings bonds of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, it said.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of profit in South Africa which excludes some one-time items such as impairments, are expected to fall between 1% and 6% from 668.2 cents.

Distell said the significant devaluation of about 50% of the Angolan kwanza and its impact on the Angolan economy has negatively impacted the earnings of Best Global Brands Limited (BGB), the owner of the Best brand, in which Distell acquired a 26% interest in 2017.

"Although BGB has grown volumes and maintained market share since Distell's investment, the group has decided it would be prudent to impair about two-thirds of the value of its 26% investment in BGB," Distell said.

While in Zimbabwe, where it supplies to African Distillers Limited (Afdis), in which it owns an indirect 31% interest, shortage of foreign exchange resulted in Afdis not being able to settle all of the trading debt owed to Distell.

"In the face of further currency devaluations and to protect the value of the trading debt owed to it, Distell accepted payment in local currency and invested the proceeds with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in U.S. dollar denominated savings bonds yielding 7% and maturing at the end of 2020," it said.

This resulted in the group deciding "to recognise a credit loss provision of about 80% on the savings bond."

($1 = 14.9610 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aAsian stocks turn lower on lingering trade war fears, yuan slips
RE
03:57aSouth African regulator punishes Bank of Baroda
RE
03:57aUK house prices unexpectedly fall in July - Halifax
RE
03:55aHalf of British homes subscribe to a TV streaming service
RE
03:53aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $43.906 bln in July
RE
03:53aThai central bank surprisingly cuts key rate, worried by baht strength
RE
03:51aBank of Thailand Surprises With a Rate Cut
DJ
03:50aSouth African rand flat, hovers near 2-month low
RE
03:50aChina iron ore slides for fifth day on rising supply, weak demand outlook
RE
03:49a'Scary' German output figures propel recession fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2019: continued strong growth
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : COMAC pushes back C919 jet's China certification target to 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group