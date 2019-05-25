Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom CEO resigns for health reasons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 04:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Phakamani Hadebe, Eskom Group Chief Executive looks on ahead of Eskom's 2018/19 interim results announcement at the Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park, Sunninghill

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom, Phakamani Hadebe, said on Friday he was stepping down for health reasons after leading efforts to stabilise the highly indebted state firm.

Eskom is regularly cited by ratings agencies as one of the main threats to the country's creditworthiness and economic growth.

"It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health. In the best interests of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down," Hadebe said in a statement.

Hadebe added that he was "humbled and grateful to have contributed towards the stability for an organisation that is critical for our economy."

He will step down at the end of July this year, the company's board said. There was no mention of an interim CEO.

The government appointed Hadebe as chief executive in May 2018, ending a string of interim appointments that stretched back to 2016.

Eskom board chairman Jabu Mabuza said Hadebe should be commended for his "dedication and passion".

Eskom faces generation capacity constraints and South Africa has been plagued by power cuts in the past year, undermining broader efforts to kick-start growth.

The economy grew an estimated 0.8 percent in 2018 after recovering from recession. Growth is forecast at 1.5 percent this year, and one factor in hitting that target will be how the government manages Eskom's restructuring.

Battling to preserve Pretoria's last investment-grade credit rating, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to restructure Eskom with a 23 billion rand ($1.60 billion) a year bailout over the next three years.

($1 = 14.4193 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aSouth Africa's Eskom CEO resigns for health reasons
RE
04:37aCEO of Kenya Airways resigns, to leave at year end - internal memo
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
05/24China's top banking regulator says yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses'
RE
05/24Huawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year
RE
05/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to boost clean energy deployment
PU
05/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Brazilian vice-president
PU
05/24BGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : Requests Regulatory Rate Review of Investments in Natural Gas and Electric Distribution Systems
PU
05/24NDGGA NORTH DAKOTA GRAIN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : President Jeff Mertz Responds to USDA Assistance for Trade Disruption
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : U.S. court rules in favour of MillerCoors in a sour fight with r..
2REPRIEVE CARDIOVASCULAR : Announces Late-Breaking Acute Heart Failure Clinical Trial Data
3NESTLÉ : Nestlé Is Halfway to Cost-Savings Goal -- WSJ
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Factory Orders Point to Slowdown
5AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Hit To Container Growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About