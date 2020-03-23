Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom invites bids to plug short-term power gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
Electricity pylons carrying power from Koeberg nuclear power plant are seen in Cape Town

South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom offered on Monday to buy surplus electricity from existing generating plants, an indication it thinks it will continue to struggle to meet demand on its own in the short term.

Eskom generates more than 90% of the power in Africa's most industrialised economy but has battled with faults at its coal-fired power plants that have dented economic growth in the past year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to reform Eskom but faces a huge challenge restructuring its 450 billion rand ($25 billion) debt mountain and improving its plant performance.

Eskom said in a request for proposals (RFP) published on a government tender website that it was inviting bids from facilities with at least 5 megawatts of spare capacity.

The maximum contract period for the power purchase agreement would be 36 months.

"Given the short-term objectives of this tender, which is to mitigate against the prevailing constraints on the electricity system, any existing unutilised capacity should be available to be signed up and generated as soon as possible," the RFP said.

Eskom has previously procured power from companies during times of crisis.

Local firms like energy and chemical company Sasol and pulp and paper firm Sappi have generators which they use to supply their own plants and could in theory bid for Eskom's RFP.

The bid submission deadline is April 30.

($1 = 17.7607 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
03:41pCrude edges higher, U.S. gasoline slumps over 30% on sinking demand
RE
03:39pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:32pTrump Considers Easing Social-Distancing Guidelines to Boost Economy -- Update
DJ
03:30pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:28pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:28pG20 financial officials see need for joint action against coronavirus - statement
RE
03:26pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:25pPush Button Care Mobilizes Certified Senior Advisors Across the Country to Provide a Local Response Team
SE
03:21pPANDEMIC VS POLICY : contagion outstrips global containment consensus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group