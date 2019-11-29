Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom makes interim profit on higher tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of state power utility Eskom is seen outside Cape Town's Koeberg nuclear power plant

South Africa's struggling state power firm Eskom made a 1.3 billion rand ($88 million) profit in the six months to the end of September thanks to higher tariffs during the winter months when demand is greater.

But the utility predicted a 20 billion rand full-year loss for a second year running, as electricity tariffs are lower in the summer season in the second half of the year, and spending on plant maintenance, debt repayments and salaries will rise.

Eskom's fragility is one of the biggest challenges for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is trying to revive growth in Africa's most advanced economy.

The company produces more than 90% of the country's power but has struggled to keep up with demand, leading to nationwide power cuts that have deterred investment.

Eskom does not generate enough cash to service its 450 billion rand debt burden - equivalent to more than 8% of South Africa's gross domestic product - and is dependent on bailouts to remain solvent.

Chairman Jabu Mabuza told a results presentation on Thursday that Eskom's financial challenges should not be understated.

"We face the reality that the organisation needs to borrow to service debt, our existing cost base simply cannot accommodate sufficient efficiencies to breach the revenue gap," Mabuza said.

Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said he hoped Eskom's performance would improve from 2020/21 but more losses were probable.

Eskom argues its financial position has been severely damaged by years of low tariff awards which have not allowed it to recover its costs, as well as corruption under its previous management.

Ramaphosa has ruled out redundancies at Eskom - a politically sensitive issue in a country with 29% unemployment - which has made it harder to cut costs. Eskom is holding talks with miners to try to reduce ballooning coal costs.

But the big unresolved issue remains Eskom's debt.

The government has promised bailouts of roughly 105 billion rand in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years. But analysts say a full-blown restructuring will be needed to make the utility sustainable in the longer term.

Officials and bankers are working on options such as swapping Eskom debt for government bonds or moving the debt to a government-owned special purpose vehicle, but a decision on the preferred option is not expected until the second half of next year. Execution of the debt relief plan could only come in 2021.

For a factbox on reforming state utility Eskom

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

By Alexander Winning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aBMW, Great Wall to build new China plant for electric cars
RE
02:05aEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule - documents
RE
01:58aIndonesia's November inflation seen edging down - Reuters poll
RE
01:50aJapan, Singapore central banks extend currency swap line
RE
01:48aKenya Power annual results delayed on auditor-general appointment
RE
01:45aBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
01:37aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:34aSouth Africa's Eskom makes interim profit on higher tariffs
RE
01:32aOil slips amid slow holiday trade before OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:30aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group