Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom narrows funding gap with $1.1 billion loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:33pm EST
An Eskom logo is seen at the entrance of their head offices in Sunninghill, Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling state power firm Eskom moved a step closer to narrowing a funding gap for the financial year which ends in March by agreeing a 15 billion rand ($1.1 billion) loan with a local and international banks on Friday.

Eskom is vital to the health of Africa's most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90 percent of its power, but it is drowning in around 420 billion rand of debt.

The government-guaranteed loan comes at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to turn around Eskom's finances.

Eskom now only needs to secure around 5 billion rand of funds by the end of March.

"The conclusion of the facility will ensure that Eskom's liquidity requirements for FY18/19 are timeously fulfilled, which is critical for business operations," Eskom said in a statement.

Experts hired by Ramaphosa to help revive Eskom have proposed splitting it up to make it more efficient, sources have told Reuters. Analysts expect Ramaphosa to announce his plans for Eskom at a state of the nation address on Feb. 7.

Eskom said on Friday it had already secured 30 percent of its funding needs for the 2019/20 financial year.

($1 = 13.3040 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pChina buys at least one million tonnes U.S. soybeans - traders
RE
12:35pEmerging central banks' tightening cycle grinds to a halt
RE
12:35pSokal Media Group and Webstreak Digital Agency Merge, Rename Sokal’
SE
12:33pSouth Africa's Eskom narrows funding gap with $1.1 billion loan
RE
12:32pAll board members at South African state-owned pension fund resign
RE
12:17pFED'S KAPLAN : Fed Likely On Pause Until At Least Summer
DJ
12:01pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
12:00pImperial Oil halting rail volumes after mandatory gov't output cuts
RE
11:59aOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
11:54aConsumer Sentiment Hits Lowest Level in More Than Two Years --Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5Oil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.