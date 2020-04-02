Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom sends force majeure notices to wind farms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:41am EDT
A woman carries fire wood on her head as she walks below Eskom's Elecricity pylons in Soweto,South Africa

South African state utility Eskom has sent force majeure notices to independent wind farms, saying it could curtail their supply to the national grid as electricity demand plummets during a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Eskom is mired in a financial crisis and has struggled to keep the lights on over the past year.

It normally buys power from solar and wind farms to supplement its own mainly coal-derived generating capacity.

But power demand has fallen by up to 9,000 megawatts (MW) since a lockdown started on Friday as most businesses have closed and power-hungry mines and furnaces have suspended operations.

Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility could curtail the supply from 22 operational independent wind farms to the grid "for a few hours a day during the next few days, perhaps until the lockdown is lifted".

"Most of them are able to feed power into the grid in the early hours of the day. That coincides with the lowest demand period. And we now have a lot more capacity than needed," he added. The wind farms have a combined capacity of around 2,000 MW.

Wind industry association SAWEA said it was seeking legal advice on whether lower demand linked to the lockdown constituted force majeure.

It said according to agreements in place wind farms should be paid "in line with the philosophy that all power ... generated is paid for".

Eskom has relatively little of its own flexible generation capacity that can be ramped up or down easily.

The government has committed to buy up to 200 billion rand ($11.1 billion) of electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) and has issued state guarantees for those purchases.

Eskom said wind farms would be compensated for every day or part-day of lost production. "This will ensure that none of the wind IPPs are worse off than before the force majeure," it said.

It added that it had doubled its maintenance plans because of the low demand, which should make its generators more reliable when the lockdown ends later this month.

($1 = 17.9886 rand)

(Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

By Alexander Winning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aSpain sheds nearly 900,000 jobs since coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:57aSenegal seeks $221 mln from IMF to mitigate coronavirus shock
RE
03:56aSouth Africa's rand recovers after plunging to all-time low
RE
03:50aBritain's food banks prepare for surge in demand as millions lose their jobs
RE
03:47aBoeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees to tide over coronavirus fallout - sources
RE
03:42aVeoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's Eskom sends force majeure notices to wind farms
RE
03:35aDollar firm overall, but oil price jump boosts commodity currencies
RE
03:29aGLOBALDATA : Coronavirus creates supply chain and workforce management challenges for oil and gas EPC projects, says GlobalData
PU
03:28aTunisian banks will postpone loan payments for three months -central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : U.S. Auto Sales Drop as Health Crisis Bites -- WSJ
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK : Japan's SoftBank ends WeWork tender, remains behind bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group