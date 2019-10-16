Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom to make power cuts on Wednesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:38am EDT
Mulugeta Desalegn, an owner of a convenience store, or

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's state power firm Eskom said it will cut up to 2,000 megawatts of power from the national grid on Wednesday due to a shortage of generating capacity.

Eskom said on Twitter that the power cuts would start at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and last until 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), in comments that sent the rand weaker.

A debilitating round of power cuts in February and March dented first-quarter economic output and reminded investors of the uphill struggle President Cyril Ramaphosa faces to revive Africa's most industrialised economy.

Eskom produces more than 90% of the power in South Africa but has been hobbled by technical faults at its fleet of coal-fired power stations as well as a financial crisis that has severely hurt its liquidity position.

The government plans to split Eskom into three units for generation, transmission and distribution to make it more efficient. It is also giving Eskom bailouts to keep it afloat.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.85% 16.5804 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.96% 892.3 Delayed Quote.16.92%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.75% 15.0066 Delayed Quote.3.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aMARKETS AND MARKETS : North America Well Intervention Market worth $4.2 billion by 2024
PU
02:52aEurope Inc's recession expected to deepen as third-quarter earnings outlook dims - Refinitiv
RE
02:49aASOS profit tanks on warehouse woes in U.S., Germany
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCURRENCY TRADING : Hopes of Brexit Deal Boost Pound, Bank Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBuffett Asked Fed on Bigger BofA Stake -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : IFC, and Ulaanbaatar City Partner to Apply Green Building Standards in Design and Construction of Affordable Homes
PU
02:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Forum Highlights Low-Carbon Technologies and Policies as Key to Asia and Pacific's Sustainable Future
PU
02:43aShares lose steam, sterling off five-month peak with Brexit talks set to resume
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
5Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group