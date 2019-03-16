Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Eskom ups power cuts as storm hits Mozambique imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 07:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries firewood on her head as she walks below Eskom's Elecricity pylons in Soweto,South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom stepped up rolling blackouts on Saturday as it lost 900 megawatts of electricity imports from neighbouring Mozambique, which was hit this week by a cyclone.

Eskom, which generates nearly all of the power for Africa's most industrialised economy, said that it had cut 4,000 megawatts, double the 2,000 MW it had said would be cut over the weekend after repeated faults at its coal-fired power stations.

The situation worsened on Saturday after a fall in electricity exports from Mozambique, which is cleaning up after a powerful cyclone knocked out communications and electricity pylons on Thursday.

Eskom's problems are a challenge for President Cyril Ramaphosa as they are holding back efforts to haul the economy out of a slump before a national election in May.

Ramaphosa's government has promised to inject 23 billion rand ($1.6 billion) a year over the next three years to shore up Eskom's finances. It has also asked a team of experts to come up with a plan to fix Eskom's creaking coal plants.

($1 = 14.4096 rand)

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aAs China Faces Slowdown, Stimulus Will Have Smaller Global Reach
DJ
07:09aSouth Africa's Eskom ups power cuts as storm hits Mozambique imports
RE
06:59aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian Defence Minister.
PU
06:12aAmazon's second headquarters faces new blocks in Virginia funding vote
RE
05:59aGFMEDC GREATER FARGO MOORHEAD ECONOMIC DEVELOPME : Meeting Notice March 21, 2019
PU
03:41aChina's central bank says will gradually set up rules to regulate fintech
RE
02:49aUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN OSHKOSH : Titans Advance To NCAA Championship Final With Defeat Of Thunder
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:14aWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Late Push Falls Short In Loss At KC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : Steinhoff Probe Points to Inflated Profits -- WSJ
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW, Mercedes-Benz lower prices in China after VAT drop
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Sues Volkswagen Over Diesel Scandal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.