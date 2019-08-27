Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Imperial earnings slip, writes down local consumer unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:53am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Imperial Logistics Ltd reported a 7% fall in full-year earnings on Tuesday and incurred writedown costs from exiting its consumer packaged-goods business at home.

Imperial is battling poor economic conditions in South Africa, low consumer spending, fuel price volatility and rolling power cuts, leading to reduced volumes and tougher competition, particularly among retail, healthcare and manufacturing clients.

The ground freight firm, which also has operations in Europe, reported continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 542 cents for the year ended June 30, compared with a restated 585 cents in the previous year.

HEPS excludes the impairments.

Operating profit from continuing operations fell 9% to 2.5 billion rand.

Imperial blamed a weaker operational performance, one-off trading costs of 65 million rand in international operations and one-off costs of 170 million rand associated with its business rationalisation and restructuring at home and abroad.

As part of a further rationalisation, it decided to exit the consumer packaged goods (CPG) business in South Africa, resulting in an impairment of assets including goodwill of 590 million rand, provisions for closure costs of 850 million rand post-tax and retrenchment costs.

Imperial also wrote-off certain historic goodwill worth 1.1 billion rand, as a result of a significant deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in all three of its divisions.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09aTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
05:05aTrump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:00aSteady French economic confidence defies euro-gloom in August - surveys
RE
04:59aUK mortgage approvals hit nearly 2-1/2-year high in July - UK Finance
RE
04:38aItaly boost lifts European markets off lows
RE
04:28aFERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
04:17aStocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:16aGlobal stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group