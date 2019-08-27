South Africa's Imperial earnings slip, writes down local consumer unit

Imperial is battling poor economic conditions in South Africa, low consumer spending, fuel price volatility and rolling power cuts, leading to reduced volumes and tougher competition, particularly among retail, healthcare and manufacturing clients.

The ground freight firm, which also has operations in Europe, reported continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 542 cents for the year ended June 30, compared with a restated 585 cents in the previous year.

HEPS excludes the impairments.

Operating profit from continuing operations fell 9% to 2.5 billion rand.

Imperial blamed a weaker operational performance, one-off trading costs of 65 million rand in international operations and one-off costs of 170 million rand associated with its business rationalisation and restructuring at home and abroad.

As part of a further rationalisation, it decided to exit the consumer packaged goods (CPG) business in South Africa, resulting in an impairment of assets including goodwill of 590 million rand, provisions for closure costs of 850 million rand post-tax and retrenchment costs.

Imperial also wrote-off certain historic goodwill worth 1.1 billion rand, as a result of a significant deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in all three of its divisions.

