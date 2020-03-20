Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's MTN drops data prices, sees only short-term revenue hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:26am EDT
A worker attends to a customer at an MTN shop at mall in Johannesburg

MTN said it had agreed to cut the cost of its data bundles on Friday after South Africa's competition watchdog warned in December that the telecoms operator and rival Vodacom faced prosecution if they did not do so.

A two-year inquiry into data services which concluded late last year found prices charged by the top two operators in South Africa, which control about 70% of its wireless broadband market were higher than in other African markets they operate in.

MTN said it would reduce the cost of monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April 15, after a finding that South Africa's mobile data prices were the highest on the continent.

The price of its 1 GB monthly data bundle will fall by 33% to 99 rand ($5.73) from 149 rand, MTN said in a statement, after the Competition Commission said the preliminary evidence suggested there was scope for price reductions of 30% to 50%.

MTN will also provide each of its 29 million customers in South Africa with 20 Megabyte (MB) of free data daily through its instant messaging platform, Ayoba and offer 500 MB of free data access to up to 500 public benefit services websites such as health and job sites every month.

"In the short-term you'll basically see some reduction (in revenue) but as I said there is something called elasticity. You drop the prices, you increase the demand, you increase the volume and money returns," MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa said in a webcast.

MTN expects the growth of its South African prepaid data service revenue to return in a couple of quarters.

In the year-ended Dec. 31, MTN South Africa's consumer prepaid service revenue fell by 4.1% as the prepaid business came under pressure due to amended mobile data regulations, which require mobile operators to roll over unused data and prevent automatic out-of-bundle data billing.

Between February 2017 and February 2020, the effective data rate on the MTN network has declined by 76%, Motsa said, adding that there is significant urgency for the release of 4G and 5G spectrum in order for telecom firms to further reduce prices.

Telecoms regulator Icasa will conclude licensing of high demand spectrum via auction before the end of 2020.

Vodacom this month also agreed to cut data prices by as much as 40% and announced that it would reduce the price of its 1 Gigabyte of 30-day data to 99 rand from 149 rand.

($1 = 17.2777 rand)

By Nqobile Dludla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39aDivided G20 faces pressure to lead global response to coronavirus
RE
08:39aDollar set for biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis
RE
08:35aMarkets gain as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
08:33aMarkets gain as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
08:26aUganda to seek from World Bank help over coronavirus, cenbank to provide liquidity
RE
08:26aSouth Africa's MTN drops data prices, sees only short-term revenue hit
RE
08:25aSouth African Airways suspends all intercontinental flights
RE
08:24aAs U.S. workers file for unemployment, some states are less prepared
RE
08:13aSwiss farm fresh delivery service thrives in coronavirus era
RE
08:10aTiffany & Co warns of results hit on coronavirus woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group