South Africa's Massmart swings to annual headline loss; no dividend

02/27/2020 | 02:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers outside the Massmart-owned Game Store in Polokwane

Massmart swung to an annual headline loss of 1.1 billion rand ($72 million), as financially constrained customers chose to spend more on food instead of discretionary items such as appliances, the South African retailer said on Thursday.

The headline loss for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 29, compared with headline earnings of 900 million rand in 2018, Massmart, majority owned by Walmart Inc, said in a statement.

The retailer and wholesaler did not declare a final dividend.

Consumers are battling with high levels of unemployment, a modest increase in negotiated wages and higher average fuel and utility prices, which have constrained spending in South Africa.

Sales growth continued to be under pressure, especially over the course of the second half of 2019, the retailer said, with the pressure most evident in general merchandise, its biggest category by value and contribution to margin.

The South African retailer said it delivered a very strong sales performance for Black Friday at the end of November, but it did not carry-over into the December holidays.

Massmart's total sales rose 3% to 93.7 billion rand, with comparable sales growth of just 1.5%. Food and liquor sales jumped by 5.1%, while general merchandise sales fell 1.3%.

High margin home improvement sales increased 3.4%.

"The sales performance across our major categories is reflective of the spending pattern of a financially constrained consumer who continues to prioritise spending on non-durables over durable goods," the retailer said.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.27% 506.89 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.05% 1721.72 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.54% 47.76 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.25% 157.29 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
WALMART INC. -0.53% 113.78 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
